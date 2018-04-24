Chris Arrendale Publishes New Book To Help Marketers Navigate the Journey to the Inbox with: "Deliverability Inferno - Helping Marketers Understand the Journey from Purgatory to Paradise"

Arrendale states - "I have always been passionate about educating marketers on email deliverability and navigating the Inbox. This book helps provide education, best practices, and real stories on how to get your emails to the Inbox."

This simplified, how-to book, breaks down the biggest challenges when it comes to achieving great deliverability. It is a good read for both B2B and B2C senders and provides tips for small, medium, and large senders. Each chapter addresses the different challenges of deliverability and educates the reader on how to overcome each challenge. The nine challenges addressed are - Content, Lists, Bounces, Complaints, Spam Traps, Blacklists, Authentication, Compliance, and Technology.

Creating the World's First Deliverability Certification Class and holding it around the world just isn't enough. Chris believes that anyone using email as a means to generate revenue should understand email deliverability. With the release of Deliverability Inferno, businesses can start to understand that there is more to deliverability than just hitting the 'send' button and praying for Inbox delivery.

The 106 page book is available as a paperback and in electronic book form on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

What Prominent Email Marketers Have to Say About Deliverability Inferno:



"Too often, deliverability is approached like the dark arts of email marketing—only to be accessed by a select few. Chris blows the doors off the gates of email marketing hell with his pragmatic approach, expertise, and wit."

—Morgan Stewart, CEO, Trendline Interactive



"Chris is one of the foremost experts in the world on email deliverability. His book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the challenges marketers face in ensuring their messages are seen by their best customers."

—Simms Jenkins, Founder & CEO of BrightWave and Author of The New Inbox and The Truth About Email Marketing



"Finally! A book that uncovers the myths and science around deliverability written for marketers."

—Ryan Phelan, Vice President, Marketing Insights, Adestra

About the author: Chris Arrendale has more than 16 years of experience in the technology and software industry and has worked directly with many different ISPs, mailbox providers, spam filters, blacklists, and partners to resolve email deliverability and privacy issues. Chris graduated with his BA from Emory University and his MS from Southern Polytechnic State University. Since founding Inbox Pros, an email deliverability and privacy consulting firm, Chris has worked with a variety of clients across many verticals solving their deliverability and compliance challenges.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-arrendale-publishes-new-book-to-help-marketers-navigate-the-journey-to-the-inbox-with-deliverability-inferno---helping-marketers-understand-the-journey-from-purgatory-to-paradise-300634864.html

SOURCE Inbox Pros

Related Links

http://www.inboxpros.com

