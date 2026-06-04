Chris Auffenberg Ford Announces Ford Employee Pricing for Eligible Vehicle Shoppers

Drivers Can Get an Employee Discount on a New Ford Vehicle

WASHINGTON, Mo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg Ford is inviting drivers throughout Washington and the surrounding communities to take advantage of Ford Employee Pricing, a limited-time opportunity that allows eligible customers to purchase select new Ford vehicles at pricing typically reserved for Ford employees.

The Benefits of Ford Employee Pricing

Three Ford trucks in a row

This special offer makes vehicle ownership more accessible by offering significant savings on a wide range of new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs. Customers may be able to reduce the purchase price of popular models while also benefiting from available manufacturer incentives, depending on eligibility and vehicle availability.

Ford Employee Pricing offers a predetermined vehicle price. This approach can help simplify the buying process while delivering exceptional value on new Ford inventory.

Eligible customers may find savings opportunities on vehicles such as the Ford F-150, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, Ford Bronco Sport and other select models. Vehicle eligibility, inventory availability and program requirements may vary.

Why Customers Choose Chris Auffenberg Ford

In addition to the Ford Employee Pricing program, Chris Auffenberg Ford offers financing assistance, trade-in evaluations and a knowledgeable sales team dedicated to helping customers identify the vehicle that best fits their needs.

Interested shoppers are encouraged to contact the sales department or visit the showroom to learn more about current Ford Employee Pricing offers, qualifying vehicles and available inventory.

For additional information about Ford Employee Pricing or to explore current inventory, contact Chris Auffenberg Ford.

About Chris Auffenberg Ford

Located in Washington, Missouri, Chris Auffenberg Ford serves drivers from throughout Franklin County and neighboring communities. The dealership offers a comprehensive selection of new Ford vehicles, pre-owned inventory, certified service vehicles, financing solutions, vehicle maintenance and repair services, and genuine Ford parts and accessories. Chris Auffenberg Ford provides a professional and customer-focused approach to every stage of vehicle ownership.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg