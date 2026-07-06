Chris Auffenberg GMC Is Offering Employee Pricing for Everyone on Select GMC Models

Drivers Can Enjoy Employee Pricing on a New GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Model

FARMINGTON, Mo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg GMC is helping more drivers get behind the wheel of a premium pickup this summer by offering employee pricing for everyone on select GMC models, including the 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali.

The limited-time offer gives qualified buyers the opportunity to purchase one of the brand's most refined full-size trucks while taking advantage of substantial savings through employee pricing and special financing.

Employee Pricing on a New GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

Employee Pricing Delivers Thousands in Potential Savings

Customers who purchase an eligible 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali can receive employee pricing, resulting in a total potential value of $13,042. That value includes an $8,045 employee discount and an average of $4,997 in finance savings for well-qualified buyers.

In addition to employee pricing, well-qualified customers may be eligible for 0% APR financing for a limited contract term when financing through GM Financial.

Premium Features Meet Exceptional Value

The 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali combines upscale comfort with advanced technology and impressive capability. Known for its premium materials, bold styling, and powerful performance, the Denali trim continues to appeal to drivers seeking a luxury truck that is equally capable on the jobsite and on weekend adventures.

By combining employee pricing with special financing, Chris Auffenberg GMC is making one of the brand's flagship trucks more attainable for qualifying customers.

Customers Can Shop Online or Visit the Dealership

Drivers interested in taking advantage of this offer can browse available GMC inventory online or visit Chris Auffenberg GMC in Farmington to learn more about eligible models and financing options. The dealership's team is available to answer questions, explain available incentives, and assist customers throughout the purchasing process.

Offer Available for a Limited Time

The employee pricing offer is available on select models, including the 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, for a limited time. Eligible customers must finance through GM Financial to qualify for the advertised financing offer. Contract length is limited, and not all customers will qualify. Vehicle delivery must be taken by Aug. 3, 2026.

About Chris Auffenberg GMC

Chris Auffenberg GMC serves drivers throughout Farmington and the surrounding communities with a selection of new and pre-owned GMC vehicles. The dealership also offers financing assistance, vehicle service, and genuine GMC parts to help customers throughout every stage of vehicle ownership.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg