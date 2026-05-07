Ford Employee Pricing Is Available at Chris Auffenberg Ford in Washington, Missouri

Drivers Can Pay What Ford Employees Pay at Chris Auffenberg Ford

WASHINGTON, Mo., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg Ford is helping drivers save on new vehicles with a special Employee Pricing Event. During this limited-time promotion, customers can take advantage of the same pricing traditionally reserved for Ford employees. This event gives local drivers an opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a wide selection of new Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The Employee Pricing Event makes upgrading to a new Ford vehicle more affordable and accessible.

A Wide Selection of New Ford Vehicles Available

Shoppers visiting Chris Auffenberg Ford can explore an extensive inventory of new Ford models included in the Employee Pricing Event. Popular options may include the Ford F-150, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, Ford Bronco Sport, and more. Customers can compare trim levels, technology features, performance capabilities, and available financing options with assistance from the dealership's knowledgeable sales team.

By offering employee pricing to the public, Chris Auffenberg Ford aims to help drivers secure competitive pricing without the stress of lengthy negotiations. The dealership continues to focus on transparency, customer satisfaction, and a simple shopping experience.

Additional Savings and Financing Opportunities

In addition to employee pricing, eligible customers may also qualify for other available Ford incentives, financing offers, or trade-in opportunities. Chris Auffenberg Ford encourages shoppers to speak with dealership representatives to learn more about current promotions and how they can maximize their savings.

The finance team at Chris Auffenberg Ford works with a variety of lenders to help drivers find financing solutions that fit their budgets. Customers can also begin the buying process online by browsing inventory, valuing trade-ins, and applying for financing from the comfort of home.

Visit Chris Auffenberg Ford to Learn More

Drivers interested in taking advantage of the Employee Pricing Event are encouraged to visit Chris Auffenberg Ford soon, as promotional offers may be available for a limited time. The dealership's team is available to answer questions, schedule test drives, and help customers find the right Ford vehicle for their needs.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg