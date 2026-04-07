Chris Auffenberg GMC Announces Limited-Time Offer on 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation

Drivers Can Save on New GMC Sierra 1500 Models at Chris Auffenberg

FARMINGTON, Mo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg GMC is proud to announce a compelling, limited-time offer on the 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab, delivering exceptional value for drivers seeking power, capability, and modern design. Available now at the dealership's Carbondale and Farmington locations, this offer underscores the dealership's continued commitment to providing outstanding savings and service to its customers.

2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Special Offer

For a limited time, qualified buyers can take advantage of pricing at 20% below the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) on the 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab equipped with the TurboMax engine. Based on an MSRP of $55,370, this offer represents a total value of $11,549.

This value includes $4,949 in average finance savings, a $3,500 trade allowance for eligible vehicles, a $1,350 engine credit, and an additional $1,750 bonus cash incentive. Customers may also qualify for 0% APR financing when financing through GM Financial, making this an especially attractive opportunity for well-qualified buyers.

The offer is designed with current vehicle owners in mind, as it includes a generous trade-in allowance for vehicles from model year 2012 or newer. Customers consistently appreciate the dealership's straightforward, transparent approach to trade evaluations and financing options, helping ensure a smooth and rewarding purchase experience.

About Chris Auffenberg GMC Dealerships

Chris Auffenberg GMC has built a reputation in both Carbondale and Farmington for delivering not only competitive pricing but also a customer-first approach. From the moment customers arrive, they are supported by a knowledgeable team focused on helping them find the right vehicle for their needs, whether for work, family, or everyday driving.

The 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab continues to be a popular choice among customers for its bold styling, advanced technology, and reliable performance. Paired with this limited-time offer, it presents a strong combination of capability and value.

This promotion is available for a limited time only. Customers must take new retail delivery by April 30, 2026. The offer requires financing through GM Financial and is not available with lease options or certain other incentives.

Chris Auffenberg GMC invites customers in Carbondale, Farmington, and surrounding communities to visit either location to explore this offer in person and experience the dealership's dedication to customer satisfaction firsthand.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg