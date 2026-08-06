Chris Auffenberg Kia Announces Limited-Time Financing and Cash Offer on the 2026 Kia Sorento

Qualified buyers can choose between 0% APR financing for up to 48 months or $3,000 customer cash on a new 2026 Kia Sorento

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Auffenberg Kia in Cape Girardeau is helping SUV shoppers save on a new family vehicle with a limited-time offer on the 2026 Kia Sorento. Well-qualified buyers can choose either 0% APR financing for up to 48 months or $3,000 customer cash toward the purchase of a new 2026 Kia Sorento.

The promotional offers cannot be combined and are available for a limited time. Customers must take delivery by Aug. 31, 2026.

The Kia Sorento special offer available at Chris Auffenberg

Save on a New 2026 Kia Sorento in Cape Girardeau

Drivers searching for 2026 Kia Sorento deals, 0% APR Kia financing, or Kia Sorento specials near Cape Girardeau have an opportunity to select the incentive that best fits their financial goals.

Customers who prefer lower monthly financing costs may benefit from 0% APR financing for up to 48 months, while buyers planning to finance through another lender or pay cash may find greater value in the available $3,000 customer cash offer.

The dealership encourages shoppers to speak with its sales and finance professionals to determine which incentive best matches their individual needs.

Why the 2026 Kia Sorento Continues to Be a Popular SUV

The 2026 Kia Sorento remains a strong choice for drivers who need a versatile midsize SUV. Its combination of comfortable seating, advanced technology, available all-wheel drive, and modern safety features makes it well suited for growing families, commuters, and weekend travelers.

The Sorento also offers multiple trim levels, allowing buyers to select a model that fits both their lifestyle and budget.

Finance or Purchase a New Kia Sorento at Chris Auffenberg Kia

Chris Auffenberg Kia serves drivers throughout Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region with a large selection of new Kia vehicles and financing solutions. During this promotional period, eligible customers can choose the financing or cash incentive that provides the greatest value for their purchase.

Interested shoppers are encouraged to visit the dealership to explore available 2026 Kia Sorento models, discuss financing options, and take advantage of this limited-time offer before it expires.

Offer Details

Vehicle: New 2026 Kia Sorento

Offer Option 1: 0% APR financing for up to 48 months for well-qualified buyers

Offer Option 2: $3,000 customer cash

Offers cannot be combined.

Customers must take delivery by Aug. 31, 2026.

About Chris Auffenberg Kia

Chris Auffenberg Kia in Cape Girardeau offers a wide selection of new Kia vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, competitive financing solutions, and automotive service for drivers throughout southeast Missouri. The dealership is committed to helping customers find the right vehicle while providing a transparent and customer-focused buying experience.

Link: https://www.chrisauffenberg.com/

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg