Chris Bailey Joins BCS Financial as Senior Vice President, Sales and Market Development

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial, an insurance and financial services corporation, announces that Chris Bailey has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Market Development, effective January 6. In this role, Bailey will be responsible for developing and executing growth strategies that support the revenue and margin goals for all organization's customer segments, products, and channels.

Chris Bailey

"I am thrilled to be joining BCS at a time when its product portfolio and value proposition for its customers is growing," said Bailey. "I look forward to providing BCS with valuable new resources for expanding its product footprint and bringing more solutions to the marketplace."

"Chris brings great energy and experience to our sales team and will solidify our support and commitment to Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans," said Peter Costello, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCS Financial. "With his help, we will be able to do more for our customers."

Prior to joining BCS, Bailey served as Vice President, Revenue Office at Cambia Health Solutions, parent to Regence Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield health plans, where he led national initiatives for its health plans, and drove product enhancements, capabilities, and solutions to increase client retention and revenue growth. Chris also served on the Consortium Health Plans Board of Directors as a member of the Executive Committee and Chair of the Blue Value Committee, whose mission is to enhance its value proposition in the eyes of consultants and brokers on the cost of care and discount position.

Chris earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Alfred University and is a licensed Life and Health Insurance producer in multiple states.

About BCS Financial Corporation

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

For more information, please contact Nathan Post at 630.472.7860.

