Chris Betz Named Chief Technology Officer of aptihealth

Betz brings wealth of behavioral health platform, EHR, and technology expertise to leading virtual-first behavioral healthcare provider

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the leading tech-driven behavioral healthcare provider built for higher-acuity care, today announced that Chris Betz has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer.

Recently, aptihealth had the privilege of supporting David, who found himself using substances, homeless, unemployed, isolated, and hopeless. David’s journey is an example of the profound benefits that our care provides. Through our dedicated efforts and David's courage to change, he has experienced a remarkable transformation. Today, David's has his life back and he's looking forward to a future full of promise and hope. Learn more at aptihealth.com
Most recently, Betz was Senior Director of Software Engineering at Brightside Health where he led a team of over 30 engineers and engineering managers—driving mental health software development, EHR initiatives, strategic technology decisions, and third-party software integration. Prior to that, Betz served as CTO at New Ocean Health, overseeing the creation of a suite of software products, and playing an essential role in shaping the company's vision and strategy.

"Chris will be an invaluable addition to the aptihealth team," said Tim Koehler, aptihealth's President and Chief Operating Officer. "His experience in creating native EMR applications, building effective teams and industry-leading products will be critical to realizing aptihealth's vision to improve outcomes for our patients, and improving our first-of-its-kind platform for managing value-based care contracts in behavioral health."

Betz joins aptihealth at a time of significant growth, having served over 15,000 patients for leading national and regional health plans. aptihealth expects to more than double its patients in 2023, with a majority covered by value-based care contracts.

"Joining a company with values as inspiring as aptihealth's is a thrilling next step in my journey," said Betz. "The commitment to innovative thinking, paired with an unwavering dedication to turning ideas into impactful solutions, resonates deeply with me. I'm excited to be a part of this passionate team that doesn't settle for anything less than breakthrough results; results that are truly making a meaningful difference in people's lives."

About aptihealth
aptihealth is improving higher acuity behavioral healthcare for populations who need it most—one patient at a time. The company's virtual-first model and proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment programs give members fast, convenient access to precise, personalized care. Headquartered in Saratoga Springs and employing over 150, aptihealth has raised over $70 million in funding from leading international private equity firms. The company's care program and data insights are driving breakthroughs in mental health understanding, treatment, outcomes, and cost reduction. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

