Chris Bishop Appointed Chief Growth Officer of Alion Science and Technology

"Chris brings 25 years of strong business development experience from some of the leading defense companies in industry. His significant experience in C5ISR, cross-domain, and cyber capabilities - all key franchise areas for Alion - will contribute greatly to our continued market growth," said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion. "Chris' expansive experience managing business development organizations, his year-over-year revenue growth, and record book-to-bill ratios are impressive. He is a forward thinker and his strategies for driving business success will be significant as Alion continues its momentum achieving new contract wins and maintaining its commitment to excellence."

Chris was most recently Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Pyramid Systems, a fast-growing, high-end IT solutions firm. Prior to Pyramid Systems, Chris served as Senior Vice President of Growth for ManTech's Mission Solutions and Services Group. Chris was also previously the Vice President of Business Development for URS Corporation and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development with NCI Information Systems.

"It is a privilege to be joining Alion. I am impressed with the market strength and business success I have seen from Alion over the past few years," said Chris Bishop, Alion's Chief Growth Officer. "The company has transformed into an industry force in the defense and intelligence marketplace, and I look forward to being part of this exceptional leadership team and Alion's continued growth."

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

