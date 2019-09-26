Chris Bishop Joins Pyramid Systems as Chief Growth Officer

Bishop has nearly 30 years of experience working across the federal systems integration market, including in the civilian, defense, and intelligence communities. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales at ManTech International Corporation. While at ManTech, Bishop grew the business with new customers and achieved record levels of annual bookings. He holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. specializing in economics and international finance.

"Pyramid has established a great footprint in the civilian and security spaces with its innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. I look forward to continuing this momentum with current clients and delivering unique value to new clients in complementary verticals," Bishop said.

"We are very excited to have Chris on our executive team. He is well-known in the public sector for his win rates and ability to grow revenues across federal accounts," CEO and Co-founder Jeff Hwang said. "His passion for developing winning capture strategies through the creation of highly differentiated, compelling solutions for our customers will be essential to helping Pyramid grow strategically."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is a women-owned small business. We enable digital transformation for federal agencies via Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analytics, and Biometrics technology services. Our talented agile engineers apply human-centered design and modern software development techniques to produce next-generation solutions. Pyramid's proven methods and tools empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver secure, high-quality solutions that last. Visit www.pyramidsystems.com to learn more.

