Chris Carey Advisors Named "Turnaround Consultant Of The Year"

The Brooklyn-based financial and business advisory firm earned the "Turnaround Consultant of the Year" award specifically for its recent turnarounds of Benco, Inc. (Fairfield, NJ), EZ Mailing Services, Inc. (Elizabeth, NJ) and a major real estate developer in Brooklyn, NY.

Benco , tri-state specialists in building materials and installation services, in 2012 suffered significant losses and negative net worth. With Chris Carey Advisors' turnaround expertise, the company grew 500% with annual bookings in 2017 in excess of $10M and a substantial profit with significant accumulated shareholders equity.

EZ Mailing provides store delivery services to leading retailers, long haul trucking and small parcel shipping services throughout the U.S. After the company filed for Chapter 11 in 2016, Chris Carey Advisors helped the firm transition to profitability: In 2017, EZ Mailing reaped $43M in revenue and $3M of EBITDA and has won business from retail giants such as Amazon, Forever 21, H&M and Phillips-Van Heusen.

Chris Carey, founder and CEO of the firm, also has been named "Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year" by M&A Advisor in 2017 and "Turnaround of the Year" by the Global M&A Network as the best value-creating restructuring transaction for 2016; "Entrepreneur of the Year" by New Jersey magazine; and "Small Business Philanthropist of the Year" by the Community Foundation of New Jersey. He has been featured in numerous business periodicals, including Business Week, Forbes, Inc., The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and is a frequent speaker at high-profile industry and business conferences.

