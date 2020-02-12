Chris Caswell Named CFO at Welch’s

Caswell comes to Welch's with 20 years of finance and operations experience and has held chief financial officer and chief audit officer roles in both private and public companies across a number of industries including consumer goods.

Prior to joining Welch's, Caswell was the chief operating and financial officer for Clarks Americas. Previously he held a number of roles at Keurig Green Mountain (now Keurig Dr. Pepper), including chief financial officer of the international division and chief audit executive. Caswell began his career in consulting and auditing, including several years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Caswell is a certified public accountant as well as a chartered global management accountant. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross with a double major in economics and accounting and holds a Masters in Taxation from Bryant University.

About Welch's

Welch's, the world's leading seller of Concord and Niagara grape-based products, is a co-op of about 800 family farmers located across America with 100% of company profits going back to the farmers. Welch's is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers' health and nutrition needs. Welch's products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch's is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

