Chris Cornell - The Voice of a Generation Releases Last Studio Album "No One Sings Like You Anymore"

No One Sings Like You Anymore is available now on all streaming services – get it here

All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Chris Cornell and Brendan O'Brien, who also produced & mixed the album. In time for the holiday's, the album is a special gift for Chris' fans and long term supporters, but the Cornell family hopes that new fans and listeners will be inspired by Chris' powerful and unique voice in these stunning renditions.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album," said Vicky Cornell. "All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time," she added.

"When my dad was making this album, it was so fun - I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy," shared Toni Cornell.

With Christopher Cornell adding, "We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel and when security would show up they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

No One Sings Like You Anymore is available for physical/vinyl pre-order today, here. The physical album will be released on March 19th.

No One Sings Live You Anymore Track List

Get It While You Can Jump Into The Fire Sad Sad City Patience Nothing Compares 2 U Watching The Wheels You Don't Know Nothing About Love Showdown To Be Treated Rite Stay With Me Baby

