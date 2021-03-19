Chris Cornell's 'No One Sings Like You Anymore' Physical Album Now Available

Recorded by Chris in 2016, the album, which is his last fully completed studio album, features his renditions of John Lennon's "Watching The Wheels," Ghostland Observatory's "Sad Sad City," Harry Nilsson's "Jump Into The Fire," Carl Hall's "You Don't Know Nothing About Love," Electric Light Orchestra's "Showdown," Terry Reid's "To Be Treated Rite," Lorraine Ellison's "Stay With Me Baby" (originally released for HBO's show Vinyl), "Get It While You Can," popularized by Janis Joplin, and a new studio recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince. Chris' cover of Gun's & Roses "Patience," which was released on his birthday last year, and earned him his first solo Billboard Number 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, is also included on the album.

All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Chris Cornell and Brendan O'Brien, who also produced & mixed the album. The album is a special gift for Chris' fans and long-term supporters, but the Cornell family hopes that new fans and listeners will be inspired by Chris' powerful and unique voice in these stunning renditions.

No One Sings Live You Anymore Track List

Get It While You Can Jump Into The Fire Sad Sad City Patience Nothing Compares 2 U Watching The Wheels You Don't Know Nothing About Love Showdown To Be Treated Rite Stay With Me Baby

