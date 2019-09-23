Chris Corrini Joins PRG as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group LLC (PRG), the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions, announced today it has hired Chris Corrini as Chief Financial Officer, who will head a newly reorganized financial leadership team. Corrini will lead the combined PRG/VER financial efforts including raising capital, directing investor relations, managing financial performance, developing long-term strategy and providing financial planning and analysis.

"A little more than a year ago, we combined PRG and VER and became a billion-dollar global business. With that, the demands placed on our financial department have increased enormously in both complexity and sheer volume," said Jere Harris, Chairman and CEO of PRG. "I believe Chris' credentials at leading global companies and his tested business acumen will strengthen PRG and help position us for future growth."

Corrini brings deep experience with multi-national companies that have extensive networks of locations, which is a major asset to PRG. His corporate resume includes a 10-year tenure as Chief Financial Officer at Brink's as well as the publicly traded Brink's Group, which included Brink's and Brink's Home Security. Following that, he was CFO at Edison Learning, where he was vital to a successful turnaround. Other experience includes senior financial roles at ITT Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Chiquita Brands and Ernst & Young. Corrini graduated from the University of Notre Dame, magna cum laude, and received an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Corrini added, "PRG is outstanding at what it does and is uniquely positioned for growth as the technology leader in the rapidly expanding entertainment and experiential markets. I look forward to working with PRG's first-rate team and the investment community to realize the many opportunities ahead."

Within PRG's new financial leadership team, Joe Cirillo is taking on a central role of Senior Vice President, Finance, reporting to Corrini. Since Cirillo joined PRG in August 2016, he has worked with PRG's leadership team on the company's financial operations, as well as the VER acquisition, which was completed in August 2018.

Additionally, Dan Mollicone will round out the team as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis with global responsibility. Mollicone will play an essential role in providing information that will guide decision-making and strategy for both corporate leadership and market groups. Mollicone has been with PRG for 10 years, most recently as Director of Finance, EMEA. A search is underway to fill his current role.

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company, GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

