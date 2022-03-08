Chris Cote of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" is the New Owner of the Cesta Cyclones

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," is the new owner of the Battle Court Cesta Cyclones. Cesta Cyclones are one of four professional jai-alai squads which compete from Magic City Jai-Alai's glass-walled court in intense Singles and Doubles matches over eight weeks and culminates with a championship on Tuesday, April 12. The owner of the winning Battle Court squad earns $50,000 for the charity of their choice.

Jai-Alai cesta credit Aaron Gilbert

"We are thrilled to have the talented Chris Cote as the owner of the Cesta Cyclones," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "Battle Court is a groundbreaking team jai-alai concept which offers emerging professional sports owners like Chris an opportunity to shape the game for one of our premiere squads."

On his entry into the world of professional sports ownership, Chris Cote stated, "While working in sports media is fulfilling, it doesn't give me the chance to achieve my greatest goal, to be a champion. Taking over the Cesta Cyclones will give me that chance. This group we've assembled will be the meanest, toughest, most disciplined, best conditioned team in pro jai alai. Anything less than a title and helping this become the biggest sport in the world will be a complete failure by me. A quote that I live by and share with the team often is, 'victoria ad pinguis.' Let's get to work, Cyclones fans!"

Battle Court is played like tennis with the player or team required to win two out of three sets played to six points. Battle Court matches feature speed, danger and athleticism, where the ball reaches speeds of more than 130 miles per hour. The Cesta Cyclones roster consists of six Magic City Jai-Alai players including Michael Carballo (courtside name Carballo), Tanard Davis (courtside name Jeden), Saloney Joseph (courtside name Joseph), Emmanuel Laduche (courtside name Manu), Jean Gregory Melendo Ikeda (courtside name Ikeda) and Victor Manuel Ramirez (courtside name Manny).

"We think that Chris is really going to enjoy being part of this inaugural Battle Court season with the Cesta Cyclones, one of our fiercest and most dynamic teams of the league. This diverse group features Manu - one of the best back-courters in the world - and Jeden who is a home-grown hero, a former Miami Hurricane and the only player on the roster with a Super Bowl ring," said Savin. "The level of play will be intense and will present an edge-of-your-seat experience."

The Battle Court schedule features games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 5 p.m. Games are live-streamed via the Jai-Alai app and at www.watchjaialai.com. Games are also viewable through FTF Sports, LaLiga Sports TV and Triple B-Media. The Magic City Jai-Alai fronton in Miami is open for in-person viewing on Sunday at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and guests of all ages are welcome.

About Magic City Jai-Alai

Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, presents an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. Magic City Jai-Alai H2H (Head to Head) games are viewable through FTF Sports, LaLiga Sports TV and Triple-B Media. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, visit www.magiccitycasino.com/jai_alai, www.jaialaichannel.com or www.watchjaialai.com.

About SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a consulting company focused on what's next in the world of sports and entertainment. Managed by SeventySix Capital and led by SeventySix Capital Managing Partner Wayne Kimmel, Dan Bravato and Chris Yortsos, SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory's unique approach combines an intimate knowledge of the investment industry with an experienced leadership team to guide its boots-on-the-ground efforts to help clients as they navigate the emerging areas of sports, including but not limited to sports betting, esports, digital and media, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit seventysixcapital.com/advisory.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra Rodriguez

305-753-3787

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic City Jai-Alai