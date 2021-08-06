Chris Daughtry to headline MI Foundation's Summer Concert

"It will be a fun night of entertainment for our team members, customers, and business partners nationwide" Matt DeSoto

"We're looking forward to a fun night of entertainment for our team members, customers, and business partners nationwide," MI CEO Matt DeSoto said. "Our charity partners will also be sharing their stories highlighting the positive impact they are making, so, it's sure to be a tremendous evening."

Daughtry will be preceded on the webcast by Larkin Poe, a blues rock act comprised of sisters Megan and Rebecca Lovell. The Grammy-nominated duo will perform covers and original songs.

Also on Aug. 14, there will be live concerts at five locations near MI manufacturing facilities. All five live events – in Millersburg, Pa.; Flower Mound, Texas; Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Tacoma, Wash.; and Temperance, Mich. – will feature local musical acts.

The 2021 Summer Concert will be the first one to feature both live and virtual performances. Organizers hope to surpass last year's record donation total, which was over $440,000. The concert livestream will present numerous ways to donate. Interested parties can donate to the MI Charitable Foundation by texting "giveback" to 717-423-3255.

In 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, child wellbeing, and cancer.

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

