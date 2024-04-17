Chris DeSaye, CTO of José Andrés Group, and Erick Williams, James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Join OpenTable's Advisory Board

DeSaye and Williams bring new expertise to the distinguished board including Dan Simons, Ellen Yin, Kevin Boehm and Will Guidara

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable , a leader in restaurant technology, today announces the appointment of Chris DeSaye , chief technology officer of José Andrés Group, and Chef Erick Williams , chef & owner of Chicago-based Virtue Hospitality Group, to its Advisory Board. As members, DeSaye and Williams will work closely with OpenTable's leadership team to provide strategic guidance in support of OpenTable's mission – helping restaurants thrive.

DeSaye and Williams bring new experiences and perspectives to the board, consisting of industry leaders Dan Simons, founder and co-owner of Farmers Restaurant Group in Washington D.C.; Ellen Yin, James Beard Award-winning restaurateur and co-owner of High Street Hospitality Group ; Kevin Boehm, co-CEO and co-founder of Boka Restaurant Group in Chicago; and Will Guidara, founder of thank you and co-founder of The Welcome Conference in New York City. For more details, visit OpenTable's Advisory Board website .

"Chris has a passion for restaurant innovation and is steeped in the needs of restaurant groups and Erick is a voice for chef operators and independents and proof of the impact they can have," said Susan Lee, Chief Strategy Officer for OpenTable. "Their perspectives will be invaluable as we focus on this next chapter for OpenTable – with the same commitment to restaurants and laser-focused approach to delivering products and services that will help them succeed."

DeSaye is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation among restaurant groups. He currently serves as the CTO for the José Andrés Group, where he spearheads the technology strategy, innovation engine and support for the rapidly expanding global hospitality enterprise. He previously spent more than two decades with Hillstone Restaurant Group, where he rose to chief information officer. Committed to sharing his wealth of knowledge, DeSaye is an advisory board member to Oracle and 5-Out and is a founding partner to Enghos Engineered Hospitality, supporting restaurants, bars and groups with their technology needs.

"Since its inception, OpenTable carved out a significant niche in the restaurant industry, earning a longstanding first-mover advantage," said DeSaye. "With the new leadership at the helm, the company is focused on evolving. Originally known for spotlighting restaurants, building customer loyalty, and handling bookings, OpenTable is now broadening its focus. My aim is to provide essential feedback as they develop a business toolkit to help restaurants thrive, ensuring growth at scale without losing the essence of personal connections with patrons."

Williams is a James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef and the founder of Virtue Hospitality Group, which includes Virtue Restaurant & Bar , Mustard Seed Kitchen , Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern and Top This Mac and Cheese . Dedicated to uplifting the industry by way of supporting hospitality workers, Williams created Virtue Leadership Development, a not-for-profit incubator to equip local young adults of color with the necessary skills to learn value-driven entrepreneurship through training at his restaurants. Entrenched in the local Chicago community, Williams recently shared his favorite restaurants via OpenTable's blog, read more here .

"With a strong investment in the art of hospitality, I'm honored to join OpenTable's Advisory Board," said Williams. "The company's dedication to fostering positive change within the industry resonates profoundly with my own mission. Together, we have the opportunity to shape the future of dining, ensuring inclusivity, sustainability, and unforgettable experiences for all. I'm looking forward to pioneering a new era of hospitality together."

To learn more about the advisory board and members' favorite local restaurants, visit OpenTable's blog .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.6 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.