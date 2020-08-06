Chris DeStefano, Gizzle, Sebastián Yatra, Amy Wadge, Alyssa Bonagura, ROE, GALE, LIIV & EZI Set For First-Ever ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighting up the virtual stage this August, ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) takes every music lover's favorite summertime activity online, announcing an eclectic music lineup for its first-ever ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival). The summer festival-inspired playlists of new, never-before-seen performances will premier August 6 with additional release dates slated for August 13 and 20.

Each week, ASCAP will release exclusive performances at www.ascap.com/spf , on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF, showcasing a dynamic mix of established and emerging ASCAP songwriters and artists from top publishers including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music. The lineup brings daily music discovery playlists to life, spotlighting writers and artists such as Grammy-winning Nashville hitmaker Chris DeStefano ("Something in the Water" by Carrie Underwood) and frequent Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge ("Thinking Out Loud" by Sheeran); chart-topping Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra ("Un Año") and Grammy-nominated songwriter and rapper Gizzle ("Real Friends" by Kanye West, "Get Loud For Me").

"Music festivals are what we music lovers look forward to every summer — the chance to discover new artists and see some of our favorite music creators live," said ASCAP Chief Creative Officer John Titta. "Right now the world is tuned in and listening to more music than ever before, so we wanted to bring that free-spirited, music-centric atmosphere to music fans at home by highlighting some of our favorite songwriters from the ASCAP family with these curated performance playlists."

Other featured performers at 2020 ASCAP Presents SPF include: multi-talented R&B artist and songwriter ROE ("I Like"), rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter GALE ("Levántate"), up-and-coming pop artist EZI ("anxious."), Nashville-based indie singer-songwriter Alyssa Bonagura ("Lights Down Low" by Jessie James Decker, "Road Less Traveled") and pop songwriter, producer and artist LIIV ("Before You Do It Again").

View the complete lineup below:

August 6

Alyssa Bonagura

Sebastián Yatra

LIIV

August 13

ROE

Amy Wadge

EZI

August 20

Chris DeStefano

Gizzle

GALE

More information is at www.ascap.com/spf .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 750,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

