Chris Dore Joins Bridge Legal as Managing Director, Strategic Opportunities

Industry Veteran to Lead Capital Market Strategies and Enhance AI-Driven Solutions for Litigation Funders and High-Volume Law Firms

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Legal, a leading provider of AI legal workflows, data management, and predictive analytics solutions for litigation funders and the high-volume law firms they support, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Dore as Managing Director, Strategic Opportunities.

Chris Dore of Bridge Legal

With over 15 years of experience as a litigator and litigation funder specializing in mass torts, single-event, and class-action matters, Chris brings a wealth of expertise to Bridge Legal. Prior to joining the company, he served as a Partner at Edelson PC, a nationally recognized mass tort and class-action law firm, and most recently as a Director at Burford Capital, the world's largest litigation funder.

In his new role, Chris will focus on expanding and managing Bridge Legal's capital market strategies in high-volume consumer litigation. He will leverage the company's industry leading marketing, intake, case maturation, and AI-driven software platform—Bridgify—to strengthen relationships within the mass tort, mass arbitration, and single-event space. His efforts aim to enhance the sophistication of services offered to Bridge Legal's law firm and litigation funder clients, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to thrive amidst increasing data complexity and operational risk.

"Bridgify's AI workflow capabilities are transforming the way litigation funders and law firms operate by providing unprecedented visibility over their investments and case portfolios," said Ed Scanlan, Founder & CEO of Bridge Legal. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our leadership team. His extensive experience in mass torts and litigation funding aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. With his leadership, we aim to further enhance Bridgify's AI-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of litigation funders and the firms they support. Chris's role will be pivotal in deepening our relationships within the industry and elevating the services we provide."

"I'm excited to join the leading legal tech company in the industry," said Chris. "Bridgify represents the future of high-volume legal services and litigation funding by integrating AI to streamline and enhance every facet of investment and case management. By focusing on expanding capital investments in high-volume consumer litigation and leveraging Bridge Legal's innovative platforms, we can provide unparalleled value to our clients. I look forward to contributing to Bridge Legal's mission of increasing human access to justice and helping to lead the company into its next chapter."

About Bridge Legal

Bridge Legal is the leading provider of AI workflow and predictive analytics solutions for litigation funders and the law firms they support. From its Chicago office, the company also offers marketing and intake services to help firms build their dockets, as well as back-office support for rapid case prove-up, including Plaintiff Fact Sheets and medical record reviews. Combined with its flagship platform, Bridgify—which includes data management and normalization, AI-driven workflow automation, integration management, predictive analytics, client communication and asset monitoring and fund management—this provides a game-changing, flexible offering unmatched in the industry. By integrating advanced technology with industry expertise, Bridge Legal empowers its clients to streamline operations, enhance client services, and drive profitable growth in an increasingly complex legal landscape.

