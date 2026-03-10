Chris Duke joins RBL LLC leadership team as Operating Partner

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBL LLC, a pioneering biotech venture creation studio dedicated to rapidly building companies based on breakthrough medical technologies from leading research institutions, announced the appointment of Chris Duke as an operating partner.

Duke, a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive and former CEO of Gennao Bio, brings extensive experience in rare diseases, gene therapy, global commercialization, and company building that will be instrumental in RBL's mission to accelerate lifesaving therapies from bench to bedside.

"Securing a leader of Chris' caliber represents a significant addition to RBL," said Paul Wotton, RBL's managing partner. "Few executives possess his unique combination of scientific, operational, and commercial expertise. As we build multiple companies simultaneously, Chris' perspective on venture creation, global strategy, and company scaling will be invaluable in helping us identify and advance the most promising opportunities."

"The Houston biotech ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with academic innovation playing an increasingly central role in company creation," Duke said. "RBL has the potential to play a pivotal role in translating academic research into clinical applications that improve how lifesaving therapies are developed and delivered."

Duke joined Gennao Bio as COO in September 2020 and was named CEO in October 2022. He held senior leadership positions including COO at Advaxis, Inc. and Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at Amicus Therapeutics. He led global programs from preclinical development through late-stage clinical trials, directed international commercial operations across Europe, Japan, Latin America and Canada, and managed strategic alliances with major pharmaceutical partners. Duke also served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard University, collaborating with the Office of Technology Development to evaluate innovations and catalyze new startup opportunities. Duke holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a Master of Public Health from Rutgers University.

About RBL LLC:

RBL LLC is a pioneering biotech venture creation studio based in Houston that is dedicated to accelerating the development of breakthrough medical technologies and therapies through company formation. RBL provides entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators with infrastructure, financial support and strategic guidance as well as access to laboratory space and shared resources in the Texas Medical Center Helix Park. For more information, please visit https://www.rbl-llc.com/.

