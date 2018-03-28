Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

ACE Comic Cons are produced by ACE Universe, a multimedia and experiential events company representing the Voice of The Superhero Generation. Created by brothers Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who have over 20 years of experience and 175 Comic Con shows under their belts, ACE is redefining the entire Comic Con industry and business. ACE Comic Con Seattle is the next installment of the already successful ACE Comic Con brand. Prior events featured such global icons as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Stan Lee (Marvel), and many more.

"We are excited to bring the Seattle and Pacific Northwest fans the premium-level event they deserve," says Gareb Shamus, ACE Universe CEO. "ACE's goal is to deliver a Comic Con experience worthy of fans who live in a virtual and digital universe. ACE Comic Con Seattle will feature celebrity interviews, multi-staged interactive workshops, and presentations by top creators from writers and show-runners, to costume designers and special effects artists."

"This is the best guest list the Pacific Northwest has ever seen," says Stephen Shamus, ACE Comic Con President. "To have Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston - three global superstars - while the multi-billion dollar Avengers film franchise continues to smash box office records - is an absolute coup for the fans of Seattle, and followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We will be announcing more guests shortly." ACE Universe has partnered with major players across key categories including technology, media, entertainment, gaming, publishing, manufacturing, licensing, and retailing to create the most immersive, robust experience for its audience."

Stay tuned as ACE Universe will announce additional 2018 dates, cities and ticket information at www.aceuniverse.com and on the ACE Comic Con social channels at Facebook.com/acecomiccon or @acecomiccon on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT ACE UNIVERSE

ACE Universe (www.aceuniverse.com) is a New York-based multi-media and experiential events company founded by Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who are the world's most innovative producers of Comic Con conventions. Stephen has personally produced over 175 Comic Con events, booked thousands of celebrity guests, and played host to millions of happy fans. Gareb is a leading pop-culture expert, founder of the largest Comic Con tour in the world, an original producer of national Comic Cons, and publisher of multiple award-winning magazines published in 75 countries worldwide. ACE Universe produces premium events in world-class venues that feature the best of Film, TV, Gaming, Virtual Reality, Collectibles, Comics, Original Art, Toys, Action Figures, Graphic Novels, Illustrators, Writers, Creators, and Entertainment Programming. Fans can view content from previous events on www.youtube.com/ACEUniverseComicCon and engage with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @acecomiccon.

