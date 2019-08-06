PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move designed to build on its current momentum and take advantage of expanding marketing opportunities, Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for holistic patient care and engagement, announced that Chris Fickle has been named to the position of senior vice president, sales. Fickle brings more than 20 years in healthcare industry sales, including demonstrated leadership working with global companies delivering remote patient monitoring (RPM) and other device-centric digital health programs.

Chris Fickle Named Senior Vice President of Sales at Vivify Health

"We've only begun to tap the potential of the platform and the market," said Eric Rock, founder and CEO of Vivify Health. "The addition of Chris to the team will help us accelerate that growth. Vivify has a history with Chris as a business partner, where we have gained mutual trust. We know he is a proven high performer who knows how to build a team and cultivate excellence. We are excited to welcome him to the Vivify family and are looking forward to delighting our customers and associates with his contributions."

Among Fickles' new responsibilities include growth of the current sales team to assure Vivify Health's continued leadership in the burgeoning connected health market, where Vivify has established a unique position as the one organization that can meet all of a provider's or payer's requirements. He also plans to take the company into new markets, including home health, pharmaceuticals/life sciences and medical technology. All of which are recognizing the contributions of RPM and telehealth, including the ability to drive better patient outcomes, reduce risk and lower costs as healthcare continues to transition to value-based care.

"RPM and telehealth are exploding because of their ability to create measurable results, and Vivify Health is at the forefront of this movement," Fickle said. "As an experienced digital health executive, it's invigorating to see the upside potential in Vivify's products and culture. It's really a case of the right solution in the right place at the right time, as the RPM market is starting to ramp up with more organizations throughout healthcare coming to understand its value."

Fickle joins Vivify Health after nearly seven years as senior director, business development at Qualcomm, where he worked with the company's large MedTech and RPM customers throughout North America, Europe and the APAC countries. Prior to, he served as director of telemedicine business development and national sales manager at A&D Medical, a manufacturer of telemedicine devices. He also gained extensive expertise in the home health market as general manager of Healthfield and American HomePatient.

Vivify Health continues to expand, recently announcing a new partnership with Toronto-based University Health Networks to become the first hospital in Canada to deploy the Vivify Pathways™ Go bring your own device (BYOD) solution. Additionally, the platform was named the "Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution" in the prestigious 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

About Vivify Health

Vivify Health is the innovative leader in connected healthcare delivery solutions. The company's mobile, cloud-based platform powers holistic remote care management through personalized care plans, biometric data monitoring, multi-channel patient education and functionality configured to each patient's unique needs. Vivify Health serves the nation's largest and most progressive health systems, healthcare organizations and employers—empowering clinicians to proactively manage the complexities of remote care and catalyzing employee health and productivity with a single-platform solution for all device and digital health data. The comprehensive, content-rich platform and turnkey workflow services enable providers to intuitively scale and maximize value across populations. For more information about Vivify Health, visit www.vivifyhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership and news.

Media Contact

Jenn Cohen

Amendola Communications for Vivify

404.759.3933

jcohen@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Vivify Health

Related Links

http://www.vivifyhealth.com

