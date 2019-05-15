Chris Fineburg joins Spearhead as Managing Director, Strategic Relationships

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management and administration solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, is pleased to announce that in May 2019 Chris Fineburg joined Spearhead's team as Managing Director, Strategic Relationships.

"Spearhead's continued growth has allowed us to attract top talent, such as Chris, in the Wealth Management space. We believe that Chris's deep relationships and knowledge will prove to be a vital asset to Spearhead's clients," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Member & Co-Founder. He further commented, "We are very fortunate to work with Chris, as he has a unique skill set that will help to further-advance the interests of our clients, not only in our core services, but also in new directions through strategic partnerships and new offerings."

Jarrett Bostwick, General Counsel & Co-Founder, commented "Chris' client-first approach to Wealth Management aligns with Spearhead's deeply-held core values. We are fortunate that Chris is joining, not only for his knowledge and skills, but also because we believe he is a man of integrity who will always look first to the best interests of Spearhead's clients and industry partners both current and future."

Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. Fineburg was employed by Greycourt & Co. for twelve years, serving as an advisor on $1.4 billion of discretionary and non-discretionary assets in both US and non-US domiciles. Mr. Fineburg specialized in working with structurally complex ultra-high net worth families. Mr. Fineburg served as a member of the investment committee as well as on Greycourt's short-medium term tactical investment team, identifying absolute and relative value opportunities across the investment spectrum.

Prior to joining Greycourt in 2007, Mr. Fineburg was a Principal of Calibrated Asset Management, focused on developing and researching tax efficient, quantitative equity market neutral strategies. Before pursuing his MBA, Chris worked for Delaware Investments as an Assistant Vice President with responsibility for institutional relationships in the Northeast and Midwest as well as managing their retirement plan desk. Chris began his career in Florida working for a family office with expertise in distressed company and portfolio acquisitions in the mortgage space.

About Spearhead

Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management and administration solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm strives to provide long-term value to clients on an after income and estate tax basis by combining balance sheet risk management techniques with investment strategies.

Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.

CONTACT: David Reynolds, (561) 801-7302, dreynolds@spearheadllc.com

SOURCE Spearhead