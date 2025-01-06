Chris Flores named VP of Sales and Marketing at Insycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insycle, a leading global provider of data management solutions for growing businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Flores as its new VP of Sales and Marketing. With a proven track record in driving revenue growth and fostering customer relationships, Chris brings a wealth of experience and a strategic vision to propel Insycle to new heights.

Chris Flores

Chris Flores is a seasoned sales and marketing leader who has spent over a decade crafting innovative strategies that align sales, marketing, and customer success. His professional journey includes transformative roles in technology and SaaS organizations, where he consistently delivered measurable results. With expertise in building and leading high-performance teams, Chris has a reputation for helping organizations scale and achieve sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Insycle team," said Yonatan, CEO at Insycle. "Chris' dynamic leadership and deep understanding of sales and marketing strategies will play a pivotal role as we expand our reach and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify data management and empower businesses to succeed." As the new VP of Sales and Marketing, Chris will oversee Insycle's global sales strategy, go-to-market initiatives, and customer engagement efforts. He will focus on enhancing Insycle's market position, building strong partnerships, and ensuring customers achieve maximum value from the company's innovative solutions.

"I'm excited to join Insycle at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Chris Flores. "Insycle's commitment to simplifying complex data management challenges resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to contributing to its mission. We'll focus on delivering unparalleled value to our customers and driving the company's success."

Insycle's data management platform empowers businesses to clean, manage, and automate their customer data, fostering better decision-making and operational efficiency. With Chris Flores at the helm of sales and marketing, the company is poised for accelerated growth and expanded impact.

About Insycle

Insycle is the no-code data management platform built for RevOps, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams who need clean, actionable CRM data to drive growth. By automating data maintenance tasks like cleaning, deduplication, and enrichment, Insycle empowers teams to overcome unreliable data that blocks growth initiatives and requires time-consuming manual fixes. Unlike alternatives, Insycle provides precise control for accurate data operations, helping businesses unlock revenue growth and streamline operations. Trusted by organizations in over 80 countries, Insycle is the modern solution for actionable, reliable data. Learn more at insycle.com .

