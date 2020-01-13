Chris Gabehart, Crew Chief for Denny Hamlin and No. 11 Toyota, Wins 2019 MOOG® 'Problem Solver of the Year' Award

The MOOG Problem Solver awards recognize Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs whose in-race decisions best improve their cars' competitiveness. The Problem Solver of the Race Award is presented following each Cup Series event to the crew chief whose car posts the greatest improvement in average lap speed from the first half to the second half of the race while finishing on the lead lap. MOOG Problem Solver of the Year honors go to the crew chief with the most weekly MOOG award wins.

Heading into the season finale, Gabehart was tied with four other crew chiefs – including three JGR teammates – with three weekly MOOG award wins. He broke the tie, securing his first Problem Solver of the Year Award, after the #11 Toyota posted a race-best 0.212-second improvement during the second half of competition on Homestead-Miami's mile-and-a-half oval. The four crew chiefs finishing the year with three weekly MOOG awards were 2018 MOOG Problem Solver of the Year Adam Stevens, No. 18 JGR Toyota; Cole Pearn, No. 19 JGR Toyota; Chris Gayle, No. 20 JGR Toyota; and Michael Wheeler, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota. Twenty different crew chiefs earned at least one weekly MOOG award during the 36-race season.

"The competition for this prestigious award has become more intense every year," said Tim Nelson, director of motorsports for the MOOG brand and DRiV. "There's a great deal of pride in knowing that their behind-the-scenes strategies and competitive decisions are reflected in the results of every race and in the year-end Cup Series standings. We congratulate Chris for being the NASCAR's top problem solver in 2019."

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, MOOG is one of the most respected – and trusted – brands in professional stock car racing. Since 1966, the MOOG brand has carried every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion to victory.

