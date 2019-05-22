Chris Gregory has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Valuations & Opinions Group

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Gregory to the firm's New York office in the Valuations & Opinions Group. Chris will lead the firm's efforts in providing Fairness and Solvency Opinions to its clients.

Chris brings a wealth of experience in providing Fairness and Solvency Opinions to a variety of clients garnered during the last 14 years at Duff & Phelps. In addition to fairness opinions in traditional M&A transactions and solvency opinions in dividend recapitalizations, he has extensive experience providing fairness opinions and valuation advice in both GP-led secondary fund recapitalizations and other secondary transactions.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris to the firm and to leverage his expertise in executing fairness and solvency opinions to further serve our clients," stated Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Head of Lincoln's Valuations & Opinions Group. "Our Valuations & Opinions Group has experienced tremendous growth over the last ten years and now serves clients across North America and Europe. Chris' expertise and experience will help drive continued growth of our capabilities and credentials in this space."

Chris stated, "I am thrilled to join Lincoln and believe that an independent fairness and solvency opinion practice is highly complementary to the firm's leading M&A and capital advisory practices. By drawing on the deep transactional, capital markets and industry sector expertise of Lincoln's other groups, Lincoln's transaction opinions will not only be theoretically sound and highly defensible but grounded in the real world."

Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Chris practiced as a chemical engineer at UOP, Nalco-Exxon, and Citgo Petroleum Corporation.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

