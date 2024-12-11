Chris Guenther Appointed as a Strategic Advisor at Mercurius Media Capital

Guenther's Decades of Digital Media Experience to Help Guide U.S. Expansion of Media-for-Equity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurius Media Capital (MMC), the first U.S. media-for-equity fund, has announced the appointment of Chris Guenther as a Strategic Advisor. As a seasoned leader with extensive experience in digital media, Guenther will play a pivotal role in advancing MMC's mission to create impactful partnerships with U.S.-based media companies and startups.

Chris Guenther

"Welcoming Chris Guenther as a Strategic Advisor to Mercurius Media Capital is a privilege and an exciting step forward. His deep expertise in programmatic advertising and audience monetization aligns perfectly with our vision of building a robust ecosystem of premium publishers at scale," said Piyush Puri, Founding Partner of Mercurius Media Capital. "Together, we aim to refine the media-for-equity model and enhance collaboration with U.S.-based startups and media organizations."

Guenther currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at ArcSpan Technologies, a next-generation audience monetization company, where he leads efforts to enhance operational excellence and drive transformative outcomes in the media ecosystem. Over his career, he has held pivotal roles at some of the world's most respected media organizations, including News Corp, Hearst Magazines International, and Conde Nast, where his expertise in programmatic advertising and business operations reshaped how these companies engaged with technology and monetized digital audiences.

"I am proud to partner with Mercurius Media Capital to further support the publisher ecosystem. MMC has introduced an exciting approach in the U.S. that brings together premium media publishers under one roof to enable them to more effectively work with growth stage companies to increase their market share of the digital advertising landscape," said Guenther. "This collaboration represents a meaningful opportunity to drive innovation and growth within the digital advertising industry."

About Mercurius Media Capital

Mercurius Media Capital (MMC) is a U.S.-based independent media fund backed by leading media companies, including Sinclair Broadcast Group, TelevisaUnivision, and Willow TV. With over $50 million in media capital, MMC pools premium media inventory at scale to create a powerful platform for portfolio companies to build their brands and accelerate growth.

Through strategic partnerships with its media partners, MMC helps emerging brands amplify their U.S. presence, driving success in a competitive market. The fund has supported several high-growth companies, including Deskera (a B2B SaaS ERP platform), Edly (a fintech platform for students), RVnGo (a peer-to-peer RV rental platform), and Captain Experiences (a leading outdoor sports marketplace).

