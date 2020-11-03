Chris Guttman-McCabe Joins Anterix as Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) has named Chris Guttman-McCabe as the company's chief regulatory and communications officer, where he will lead Anterix's efforts to share its vision of 900 MHz private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure across all audiences, including regulators and media.

In his previous role as founder and CEO of CGM Advisors, LLC, Guttman-McCabe was instrumental in helping Anterix secure a Report and Order from the Federal Communications Commission transitioning the 900 MHz spectrum band to enable broadband deployment. As a result of this landmark order, Anterix is now poised to deliver on the promise of private broadband connectivity for key industries.

"Chris's strategic counsel has been instrumental in our success so far and we're excited to bring him on board as a key member of our leadership team," said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. "His extensive knowledge of the government relations, media and telecommunications landscape was invaluable as we pursued the FCC Report and Order and will be even more important as we pursue broadband customers. We feel confident, as we begin this new chapter with Chris, that he will continue to help Anterix deliver the benefits of private LTE to the utility, enterprise, and other critical infrastructure sectors."

At CGM Advisors, Guttman-McCabe worked with a range of Fortune 100 and startup tech ventures, providing counsel on strategic policy, market analysis, business development and communications issues.

Guttman-McCabe founded CGM Advisors after a 13-year career at CTIA as a spokesperson and advocate for the wireless industry, including testifying 19 times before Congress. At CTIA, Guttman-McCabe served as executive vice president overseeing a 90-person association with a $65 million annual budget. Guttman-McCabe previously led the association's advocacy efforts before the FCC and other agencies as well as the White House.

Before joining CTIA, Guttman-McCabe was an Associate at Wiley Rein LLP, where he focused on a range of communications issues. He also was vice president and a co-founder of Jacobson & Associates, a strategic consulting firm.

Guttman-McCabe will report to President & CEO Rob Schwartz.

