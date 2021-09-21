Chris H. Cheesman Joins Alleghany Corporation Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Chris H. Cheesman as a new independent director, increasing the size of the Board from eight to nine directors.

Ms. Cheesman is a member of the Board of Directors of American Century Investments' suite of equity mutual funds. She is an accomplished senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in the global investment management industry and previously served as Senior Vice President & Chief Audit Executive at AllianceBernstein. Ms. Cheesman started her career at Price Waterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers). She holds a B.A. from Hofstra University and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Services Auditor.

"Chris is a terrific addition to the Board of Directors and the Alleghany family," said Jefferson W. Kirby, Chairman of Alleghany Corporation. "She brings extensive expertise in corporate governance, audit, risk management, and regulatory compliance, and we look forward to benefiting from her knowledge and leadership."

