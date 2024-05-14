Chris Halkyard, Former C-Level Executive of Gilt.com and Blue Apron, joins Ox as Chief Operations Officer

Bringing over three decades of expertise to Ox, Chris Halkyard's storied career also includes transformative roles at Toys"R"Us, L'Occitane en Provence and Marc Ecko Enterprises.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ox, the inventor of Human Centered Automation technology, proudly announces the appointment of Chris Halkyard, a prominent figure in the Supply Chain industry, as its new Chief Operations Officer. With a distinguished career that includes executive roles at Gilt.com , Toys"R"Us, BarkBox, and Blue Apron, Halkyard brings over three decades of invaluable expertise and leadership to the Ox team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Ox team," said Charu Thomas, Founder and CEO of Ox. "Chris' wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in propelling Ox to new heights. Chris's appointment underscores our commitment to delivering extraordinary value to our clients and reinforces our position as a leader in the Supply Chain and Logistics industry."

"I am honored to join Ox and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing operations with Human Centered Automation."

Throughout Halkyard's career, he has been a driving force behind some of the most significant advancements in Supply Chain Management. His tenure at Gilt.com , Toys"R"Us, BarkBox, and Blue Apron further solidified his reputation as a strategic thinker capable of navigating complex supply chain challenges and driving best-in-class performance.

"I am honored to join Ox and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing industrial operations with Human Centered Automation," said Halkyard. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance Ox's operational capabilities, ensuring we deliver unparalleled value to our clients and set new benchmarks for efficiency and innovation across the Supply Chain."

Halkyard's appointment follows the upcoming retirement of Brent Sperry, former Chief Operations Officer. Sperry's contributions to Ox's growth and success have been invaluable, and the company extends its deepest gratitude for his dedication and leadership. "We are constantly reflecting on the indelible mark Brent will leave on Ox," said Thomas.

The addition of Halkyard to the Ox executive leadership team comes amidst a period of rapid growth and expansion for the company. In his new role, Halkyard will oversee all aspects of operations, including Sales, Customer Success, Finance, Legal, and Human Resources. His focus will be on optimizing internal processes, ultimately driving forward Ox's mission to revolutionize the cultural relationship between humans and automation.

For more information about Ox and its mission to revolutionize warehouse and supply chain efficiency with Human Centered Automation technology, please visit getox.com .

About Ox:

Ox, founded in 2019, is an enterprise software provider that develops Human Centered Automation technology to increase frontline efficiency across industrial operations. The company's patented Operator Experience platform integrates with existing systems to help supply chain companies design intelligent applications. Ox is on a mission to revolutionize the cultural relationship with automation to one that enhances and supports the worker.

Ox has secured over $16 million in venture funding from top-tier firms such as MaC Venture Capital, BBG Ventures, and Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Headquartered in the heartland of the United States in Bentonville, Arkansas, Ox has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

