Chris Hamilton of Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Named Among Nation's Leading Consumer Lawyers for Plaintiffs

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Chris Hamilton, the founder of Dallas plaintiffs firm Hamilton Wingo, has earned recognition as one of the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers in the U.S. for his record-setting courtroom victories and settlements.

Mr. Hamilton is known as one of the top trial lawyers in the U.S. based on his dedication to clients and his work to help them win billions of dollars in court-approved recoveries. He is a multi-year honoree on the annual list by Lawdragon Inc.

Mr. Hamilton led a team from Hamilton Wingo that won last year's historic $7.3 billion verdict against Charter Communications. The jury's award in the wrongful death case was the largest in the state and nation.

The trial won by Mr. Hamilton and fellow firm partners Paul Wingo, Ray Khirallah, and associates Grant Boston and Allie Hallmark ended with what the Courtroom View Network labeled as the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022."

These are just a few of Mr. Hamilton's other wins for clients:

$17.1 million arbitration award against a medical device company, including a summary judgment for coverage against its insurer for failing to tender full policy limits before trial.

$19.7 million verdict for the family of a nurse who suffered brain damage and died at the same hospital where she worked after her treating doctor failed to install a ventilation tube properly.

$27 million verdict for the families of two teenagers who died after being attacked by a mob in a McDonald's parking lot where police had been repeatedly called despite the restaurant chain denying any knowledge of the dangers.

$25 million settlement while working alongside the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office against a private equity firm. It remains the largest Massachusetts-only Medicaid fraud settlement in the state's history.

