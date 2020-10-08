Chris Harrison Promoted to Vice President of Paratore Enterprises, Inc, Will Attend the 2021 SHOT Show

Paratore Enterprises, Inc, a consultancy focused on the Defense and Tactical market for U.S. and Global companies, has brought on Chris Harrison as Vice President. Dalia Paratore, Founder and President of Paratore Enterprises, said "Chris has over 35 years of experience in the Defense and Tactical market, helping companies increase their distribution networks via his Dealer-of-Record program and contracting know-how. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives."

SHOT Show is the nation's largest event for professionals in the sport shooting, hunting and outdoor industry and will be held in Las Vegas, NV, January 19–22, 2021. Chris has attended SHOT Show for years in his various roles and has worked with government agencies and the commercial sector both in the United States and internationally. Chris will be showcasing Paratore Enterprises' client's newly released bomb suit, ballistic plates, helmets and shields. Prior to joining Paratore Enterprises, Chris grew revenue for Prime Vendors via contracts worth billions of dollars.

Chris Harrison said, "I'm honored to be attending my 36th Shot Show, the products we represent have been chosen by top tier organizations within the US government. During my time at organizations such as L-3 Communications MPRI, Source One Distributors and BAE Systems I represented many manufacturer's product lines." More information about Chris Harrison is available at https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-harrison-59a66036/

Paratore Enterprises, Inc team has over 50 years of experience in providing strategy and consulting in Marketing, Sales and Business Management for organizations in the Defense and Tactical industry, as well as retail and commercial markets. We provide know-how in vendor relations, trade show/event tactics, Dealer of Record implementation, Competitive/Differentiator analysis, Sales Leadership coaching and development. We enable companies to better target their audiences, improve reach, reduce churn and improve pipeline management. Find out more at http://www.paratoreenterprises.com

