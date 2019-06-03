Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland Wow the Public at Indonesia's First-Ever Studio Fan Event

"Indonesia is one of our priority markets," said Brett D. Hogg, Senior Vice President, International Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group. "We are very excited to bring this event to the beautiful island of Bali, marking a celebration of two of our big summer releases."

Hemsworth said, "This is the first time a big studio has come and done something in Indonesia, so it's pretty exciting to be here."

Said Holland, "We are far from home, we are in Indonesia, in Bali … and the turnout's amazing, the fans have been so wonderful, so supportive."

Along with Men in Black: International and Spider-Man: Far from Home, the studio also brought The Angry Birds Movie 2. The three films held three days' worth of media events at The St Regis Bali Resort in Nusa Dua.

About Men in Black™: International

The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe, but so have the scum of the universe. And to keep us safe, decorated Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and determined rookie M (Tessa Thompson) are partnered – an unlikely pairing that just might work. As they face a new alien threat that can take the form of anyone, including MIB agents, they must join forces on a globetrotting adventure to save the agency and ultimately the world.

Directed by F. Gary Gray. Written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. Steven Spielberg, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen, E. Bennett Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire and Barry Sonnenfeld serve as executive producers. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

About Spider-Man™: Far From Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Directed by Jon Watts. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O'Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

About The Angry Birds Movie 2

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck's sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

Directed by Thurop Van Orman. Screenplay by Peter Ackerman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon Stewart. Produced by John Cohen. Features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and Brooklynn Prince.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html .

