Chris Henderson Joins DHI Group, Inc. as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or "The Company") announced today it has hired Chris Henderson as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Based in Denver, Mr. Henderson will oversee the development of strategic priorities and implementation of specific cross functional initiatives for the Company overall and for its three services: Dice, eFinancialCareers and ClearanceJobs. Mr. Henderson will join DHI's executive team and report directly to CEO Art Zeile.

"We've had the benefit of Chris' guidance and leadership over the past few months as he's consulted with us on a number of strategic priorities and special projects. I'm thrilled to have him on board full time to strategically plan for the huge opportunity we have ahead of us attracting and recruiting technology professionals across industries," said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc. "Chris' visionary approach coupled with his execution-oriented attitude will no doubt serve us well as we execute on our short and long-term goals."

Prior to joining DHI, Mr. Henderson led organizational transformation efforts and strategy development and implementation in a number of private and public sector organizations, including as CEO of the Universal Service Administrative Company, Senior Advisor to Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, and COO of the City of Denver under Mayor John Hickenlooper. Mr. Henderson also spent twelve years as a private equity investor at Vestar Capital Partners, where he was a managing director.

"Art and the other leaders at DHI have developed an inspired and transformative vision for DHI. I look forward to contributing in every way possible to the realization of that vision for the benefit of all DHI stakeholders," said Chris Henderson.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dhigroup.com

