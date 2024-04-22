CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate , the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, welcomes the return of Wilmington, North Carolina's Chris Hutchens who rejoins in an expanded role of Producing Area Manager and SVP of Mortgage Lending. In addition to managing a top-ranked book of business, Hutchens will provide management and mentorship to other loan officers at Guaranteed Rate including Wilmington, a new location in the Pinehurst office, and surrounding areas.

Chris Hutchens Returns to Guaranteed Rate as Producing Area Manager/SVP of Mortgage Lending

"It's cliché but sometimes you don't know what you have until it's gone," said Hutchens. "I've returned to what I believe to be the best mortgage platform in the business. I enjoyed nearly a decade with this team before, so my trusted referral partners are thrilled to see me return. Everything at Guaranteed Rate is geared towards delivering a world-class client experience; the website and app are easy to navigate and built to drive business our way. Guaranteed Rate loan officers have the pricing, tech, and tools to truly deliver results in North Carolina's fast-paced and competitive real estate market. I couldn't be more excited to be back and hope to finish my career here!"

Hutchens is a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington's Cameron School of Business. Since 1997, he has been one of the leading loan originators in the region, with more than $2 billion in originated loan volume to his name. Chris has been recognized as NC's #1 Mortgage Lender many times and ranks consistently among the top financing professionals in the nation.

"Chris Hutchens' return to the Guaranteed Rate team is a significant boost, especially given his expertise in mortgage originations and strong reputation in the Carolinas," said Jeff Nelson, Southeast Divisional Manager for Guaranteed Rate. "Chris's track record of success and consistency as an originator in North Carolina, coupled with his previous leadership roles in Wilmington, sets the stage for his branch's continued growth and success."

Hutchens and his team are well-trained and equipped to provide customers with mortgage approvals in 24 hours or less ( Same Day Mortgage ), innovative start to finish mortgage approvals and loans in English or Spanish (the Language Access Program ), a unique way for real estate agents and sellers to lock down a desirable rate as an added incentive to offer prospective homebuyers ( RateReduce Sell ), and a new strategy for qualifying first time homebuyers to overcome the daunting hurdle of down payments ( OneDown ). These tools are just the latest of countless innovations Guaranteed Rate has brought to market in the past decade.

