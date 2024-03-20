Chris Hutter, CEO of National Power to Moderate Pivotal EV Charging Industry Panel at 2024 Summit

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Power is thrilled to announce its leadership role in the upcoming EV Charging Summit & Expo 2024, with its CEO, Chris Hutter, moderating the keynote panel The Realities of Today's EV Charging Network to Meet Rising Deployment Demands. The Summit, a cornerstone event for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, will delve into the complexities and advancements of today's EV charging networks to meet the surging demand for deployment.

Under Chris Hutter's stewardship, National Power has emerged as a leader in building, services and maintaining critical EV charging infrastructure. The National Power team's expertise and technical talent is leading National Power's extensive contributions in the development and deployment of resilient and reliable EV charging solutions for industry leaders.

The keynote panel features leaders in EV technologies including Andrew Cornelia President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America; Jim Castelaz, Founder and CTO Motiv Power Systems; and Alex Schroeder Chief Technology Officer of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. They will explore the vital issues influencing EV charging infrastructure, and the crucial need for reliable, resilient EV infrastructure to enable the continued growth and adoption of electric vehicles.

National Power's commitment to critical power and infrastructure is evident through its experience with a broad spectrum of EV charging solutions. The company's proficiency includes full-scale conversion and build-out projects, from planning and execution, as well as ongoing maintenance and emergency repairs, and it is an indispensable partner in the EV charging domain. The company developed these capabilities by leveraging its deep experience delivering major customers across a wide range of industries thousands of critical power and infrastructure solutions.

As we approach the EV Charging Summit & Expo 2024, industry professionals and enthusiasts alike anticipate a dialogue that will set the direction for the future of EV technology. With Chris Hutter guiding the keynote panel, the summit is poised to highlight innovative solutions and partnerships critical for establishing a robust and inclusive charging network.

For more information about Chris Hutter and the National Power team and capabilities visit https://www.natpow.com/ and for more information on EV charging Summit and Expo visit https://evchargingsummit.com/

