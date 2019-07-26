Chris Janish's Vindication Makes Push To Top 100 Bestsellers On Amazon.com

Janish, the ex-investment banker and hedge fund manager who found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2006, has found a passion in writing. He penned Vindication as a fictional tale based on his experiences within the criminal justice system, but plans to continue his writing career by setting his sights on some non-fiction projects.

He is currently entertaining the idea of hiring a publicity firm and literary agent before embarking on a book about his real-life experiences on Wall Street and his time dealing with New York's prison system—a journey that included punitive detention on Riker's Island while he fought his case, and ultimately, a stretch at the Attica Correctional Facility upstate.

For now, however, he continues to enjoy the positive feedback Vindication has received. "I cannot be more pleased with the great reviews and personal messages I've received so far. I'm thankful to my great team of sponsors who helped to get the book the recognition it deserves by securing the Vindication billboard to light up New York City. I'm hopeful the additional exposure will get us into the Top 100 on Amazon."

Besides writing, Janish is the CEO of Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding where he has assisted wrongfully-convicted clients to get back on their feet and integrated back into society as they pursue civil lawsuits. http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

Janish has successfully completed his own sentencing, parole, and restitution orders, and was granted a "Certificate of Relief of Disabilities" from NY State for his past conviction. He remains an advocate for prison reform throughout the country, having experienced firsthand the damaging effects an unduly harsh sentence can put on families.

To purchase Vindication in paperback or Kindle: https://amzn.to/2W0oQ7T

Contact:



Tina Torrest – Author Liaison

Ph. 877.571.0405

Email: TTorrest@optonline.net

SOURCE Chris Janish