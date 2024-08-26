Chris Jordan Joins Walnut Hill Medical as President

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Hill Medical a leading provider of market access, DME, and preauthorization solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Jordan as its new President. Jordan brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Walnut Hill Medical, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing growth.

With a distinguished career, most recently as a Director of Enterprise Accounts for Abbott Cardiovascular, Jordan's team delivered consistent sales growth and won numerous awards. Jordan has proven his expertise in leading teams, driving strategic initiatives, and delivering outstanding results in his 20 years in the medical device industry. His dedication to building high performing teams, delivering sales growth, and enhancing operational efficiency aligns perfectly with Walnut Hill Medical's mission to provide top-tier medical services and cutting-edge solutions.

As President, Jordan will oversee all aspects of Walnut Hill Medical's operations and strategy, ensuring that the company continues to meet the highest standards of quality and service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Jordan to the Walnut Hill Medical family," said Chris Hanna, CEO of Walnut Hill Medical. "His extensive experience and passion for healthcare innovation make him the ideal leader to steer our company into the future."

"I am excited to join Walnut Hill Medical and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company." said Jordan. "Walnut Hill Medical is dedicated to making a difference in patients' lives and partnering with innovative medical device companies to expedite sales growth and product adoption. Together, we will continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers and explore new opportunities for growth."

Jordan joined Abbott in 2017, and became Area Director in January 2020. Before joining Abbott, he also served in leadership roles at St. Jude Medical in Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. He began his career in sales at Neuro Resource Group. Jordan holds an undergraduate business degree from University of North Texas and a Masters in Healthcare Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Walnut Hill Medical

Walnut Hill Medical is a leading provider of reimbursement strategies, prior authorization, and DME services, dedicated to improving healthcare access and efficiency. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer service, Walnut Hill Medical partners with MedTech companies worldwide to navigate the complex U.S. healthcare commercialization process seamlessly.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Grace Cuillier

Director of Strategy

Walnut Hill Medical

[email protected]

SOURCE Walnut Hill Medical