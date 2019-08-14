Chris Karp becomes President, Customer and Field Operations at Vixxo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vixxo, a leader and innovator in facilities management, has named Chris Karp as its president, Customer and Field Operations. Karp will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of the company's client delivery operations, both at its service centers and in the field. His leadership will drive Vixxo's high-performance customer service culture and deliver continuous improvement of the customer experience and end-to-end service delivery.

"At the core of Vixxo's success is its ability to consistently provide excellent customer experiences," says Vixxo President and CEO Jim Reavey. "Chris will bring added focus to this area of our business and through his talents, allow us to deliver success for our clients while cultivating high-performing leaders and teams."

Karp comes to Vixxo from RealPage, a SaaS provider for property managers, where he held an executive operations position for over four years. There he worked to transform the company's global service center organization. At the conclusion of his time at RealPage, the company's customer service rating saw an improvement of 44 basis points and an employee engagement improvement of 50%.

Before that, Karp spent seven years at Tektronix Communications, where he earned promotions to positions of increased responsibility and left the company as a senior director of service and delivery. At Tektronix, his wide range of duties included field operations, support, implementation, project management and account management for all customers in North and South America.

By enabling clients to reduce operational burdens and empower business growth, Vixxo is changing the way the world sees facilities management. To learn more about Vixxo, please visit www.vixxo.com or follow Vixxo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vixxo

Vixxo is a facilities management leader focused on providing a seamless, intuitive experience for a vast portfolio of brands, across the United States and Canada. Their solutions are designed to optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 80,000+ client locations in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries.

SOURCE Vixxo

Related Links

http://www.vixxo.com

