QuHarrison Terry presents Chris Lattner with the WTF Innovators Award for creating the Mojo programming language and making a major contribution to simplifying and enhancing AI development for millions of developers worldwide.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "4000X", produced by Nimso , to Chris Lattner.



"Programming AI is a top priority for every business. Chris and his team at Modular have greatly diminished the skills gap to leveraging AI software today, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Mojo executes code more than 35,000x faster than Python, which is the programming language currently used for nearly all AI models. Mojo is designed to take full advantage of MLIR, which is a compiler infrastructure specifically tailored to the needs of machine learning and AI systems. It's critical for fully leveraging the power of hardware GPUs, TPUs, and CPUs.

Notably, Mojo uses the same syntax as Python, which means an estimated 15 million programmers worldwide can rapidly learn to design machine learning programs with Mojo because the language is familiar.

"Chris has made software development simple for millions of people before having led the team that created Swift, which is the go-to language for iOS app development. He has the experience designing systems that benefit both programming rookies and veterans. He made app development easy with Swift. And he's doing it again with AI through the Mojo language," said QuHarrison Terry .

Chris Lattner founded Modular with Tim Davis in 2022 to accelerate the impact of AI by simplifying the software and infrastructure used to develop and deploy AI. Along with creating Mojo, Modular offers a software stack that optimizes a programmer's hardware for efficiency.

Chris has a phenomenal track record. He has pioneered compiler infrastructure many times over, both independently and at Google. He served as VP of Autopilot Software at Tesla. And he also created the Swift programming language, which is the go-to way to create iOS apps for iPhone, iPad, MacOS, and Apple TV.

