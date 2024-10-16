Chris Lawson of Technician Find to Reveal Technician Attraction Blueprint Live at AAPEX 2024

Christopher T. Lawson to reveal the "Technician Attraction Blueprint" - a proven system for generating a consistent flow of high-quality applications from skilled automotive technicians

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher T. Lawson, owner and founder of Technician Find, will be teaching a groundbreaking seminar for auto repair shop owners titled "Technician Attraction Blueprint: The Proven Strategy for Building a Dream Team that Stays" at AAPEX 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Venetian Expo, Level 1, Room 403 in Las Vegas, NV.

AAPEX CLASS: Technician Attraction Blueprint: The Proven Strategy for Building a Dream Team that Stays

Over the past 6 years, Technician Find has helped 145 independent automotive and diesel repair shops implement three critical strategies to generate a consistent flow of high-quality applications from skilled technicians, regardless of local competition or industry trends. This proven system, called the Technician Attraction Blueprint, will be revealed for the first time live at AAPEX 2024.

This training encourages attendees to imagine having a fully staffed shop, with plenty of hands to get the work done even if a tech calls out occasionally. Attendees are invited to picture their shop's revenue and gross profit targets being met consistently, and even hitting their stretch goals because they have the right team in place. Most importantly, attendees will build out a plan that will give them the confidence to move forward with expansion plans, knowing that they can fill any open positions on demand as they grow.

"The Technician Attraction Blueprint is a game-changer for shop owners who are struggling to find and retain top talent," says Chris Lawson, Technician Find's founder. "I'm excited to share these strategies with attendees live at AAPEX and help them transform their businesses."

Auto repair shop owners and general managers won't want to miss this opportunity to learn the proven secrets of attracting and hiring the best technicians in the industry.

Visit [Technician Attraction Blueprint: The Proven Strategy for Building a Dream Team that Stays] for more details and join Chris Lawson at AAPEX in Las Vegas!

About AAPEX

Discover the epicenter of the automotive aftermarket

AAPEX 2024 isn't just another car show. It's where challenges are met with innovative solutions. Where relationships are built. And where businesses are propelled toward a greener future. Join industry leaders in Las Vegas at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum to reimagine automotive excellence.

Connect with a global community of auto parts and technology suppliers, distributors, and retailers. Elevate your expertise with hands-on training. And stay ahead of emerging vehicle technology with captivating live demos and product exhibits. For more information visit https://www.aapexshow.com/.

About Technician Find

Founded in 2018 by Christopher T. Lawson, Technician Find specializes in technician sourcing solutions for auto repair shops across the nation. From crafting effective ad copy to providing highly focused geo-targeted hiring campaigns, Technician Find tackles the most pressing talent acquisition challenges in today's automotive repair industry. For more information, visit Technician Find.

Contact: Chris Lawson, Technician Find

Phone: 310-387-7323

Email: [email protected]

