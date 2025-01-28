Chris Lawson Shares Proven Hiring Strategies for Automotive Technicians on Ratchet + Wrench Radio

Tune in to the latest Ratchet + Wrench Radio podcast to discover battle-tested strategies for attracting top automotive technicians and building a high-performing team with Chris Lawson from Technician Find.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher T. Lawson, founder of Technician Find, recently appeared on the Ratchet + Wrench Radio podcast to share innovative strategies for attracting and retaining top-tier automotive technicians. In the episode titled "Effective Strategies for Attracting Top Technicians," Lawson revealed data-driven insights and actionable advice that have made Technician Find a leading recruitment partner for auto repair shops nationwide.

"With over 80,000 applications generated and 167 shops served, we've proven that hiring doesn't have to be a roadblock to success," said Lawson. "Our approach isn't just about finding candidates—it's about finding the right candidates who thrive in your shop's culture."

Why This Matters

As the auto repair industry grapples with a critical shortage of skilled technicians, shop owners need innovative strategies to attract top talent. Technician Find bridges this gap by leveraging creative ads, targeted social media campaigns, and robust follow-up processes to deliver high-quality applicants efficiently.

Key Highlights from the Podcast

In his interview, Lawson shared practical tips and success stories, including:

The 3 Things Automotive Technicians Really Want:

Respect: Acknowledgement for their contribution to the team plus an open-door policy that allows them to share their ideas with decision makers who truly listen.





Growth: A culture that believes in taking care of their employees and making sure their lives work inside and outside of the shop by providing personal and professional development opportunities.





Competitive Compensation: Not just money, but a holistic value proposition that includes fair pay and benefits.

Not just money, but a holistic value proposition that includes fair pay and benefits. Think of the Job Ad as Making the First Impression: Generic postings and copied job ad templates don't have impact. The most successful shops create unique ads that invite technicians into a story where they are the hero and the shop is the guide that can help them reach their goals. They focus on what is important to the tech, not their shop's requirements.





Forget job boards. Social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are where passive candidates lurk – the seasoned technicians who aren't actively looking but are open to the right opportunity. The Two Critical Questions That Close Candidates:

"What has you looking for new opportunities right now?"



"Where do you want to be personally and professionally in a year?"

Market Intelligence Matters: How to create a local salary survey to ensure your compensation is competitive. Knowledge is power in recruitment.





How to create a local salary survey to ensure your compensation is competitive. Knowledge is power in recruitment. Reputation is Everything: How one shop discovered that negative Better Business Bureau complaints and tool truck gossip could crush their recruitment efforts before they even started.





How one shop discovered that negative Better Business Bureau complaints and tool truck gossip could crush their recruitment efforts before they even started. The "Fishing Analogy" for Recruitment Success:

Right Bait: Craft job ads that emphasize respect, growth opportunities, and competitive compensation—factors technicians prioritize.





Right Fishing Hole: Use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to target technicians where they spend time, including those not actively job-seeking.





Right Strategy for Reeling Them in: Follow up consistently to engage candidates from the initial application through the toolbox drop.

A Transformative Approach

Lawson also mentions Technician Find proprietary tools like the Technician Attraction Blueprint and the Salary Survey Tool, that help shop owners assess market trends and create competitive offers.

"Shops that adopt proactive, strategic applicant sourcing are the ones succeeding today," Lawson explained. "Our system helps shop owners attract skilled talent with creative and compelling ads, social media marketing and proactive referral generation strategies. That's what it takes today to land top talent."

Stream the Episode Today

The podcast episode, "Podcast: Effective Strategies for Attracting Top Technicians," is available now on Spotify and other major platforms. Tune in for expert advice from Chris Lawson on solving the hiring challenges holding your automotive repair shop back.

About Technician Find

Founded in 2018 by Christopher T. Lawson, Technician Find provides recruitment solutions tailored to the auto repair industry. From creative ad campaigns to geotargeted social media advertising, on-demand courses, and one-on-one coaching, Technician Find helps shops nationwide build and maintain high-performance teams. For more information, visit www.technicianfind.com.

