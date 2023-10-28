CHRIS LEADER AND CHRIS MYGATT LAUNCH "COACHING TO CONFIDENCE"

News provided by

Leader's Edge Training

28 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

Innovative Program Empowering Real Estate Sales Professionals
With Live Coaching Sessions Weekly

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed real estate coach Chris Leader invites real estate professionals to join him and a selection of guest experts every Monday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time for an immersive group coaching experience aimed at transforming careers. The Coaching to Confidence series provides agents with the skills, motivation, and business acumen to thrive in a competitive and challenging real estate market.

"Coaching to Confidence is a lifeline for lower- to mid-level producing agents who want the skills to increase their production in the challenging months ahead," said Chris Leader, President of Leader's Edge Training. "Our proven coaching sessions deliver breakthrough strategies for real estate and mortgage sales professionals to overcome the very real challenges they're facing and thrive in any market."

Subscribers gain exclusive access to live, 60-minute online sessions every week with 30 minutes of coaching followed by 30 minutes of interactive Q&A. Sessions cover real-time industry news and dive into a range of thought-provoking topics with proven techniques for lead generation, effective communication, personal motivation, and business organization. Led primarily by Chris Leader, participants can also expect insights from other real estate, marketing, and technology experts.

"Agents at all levels need and are asking for direction, support and solutions as they face one of the toughest real estate markets of our lifetimes," according to Chris Mygatt, Senior Vice President of the Coaching Division at Leader's Edge Training. "Coaching to Confidence is accessible for everyone and delivers exceptional value at an incredibly affordable price."

Active subscribers may easily access sessions via Zoom, requiring only a compatible device and reliable internet connection. Unique session links are emailed on Monday mornings, ensuring seamless participation.

Leader's Edge Training has provided proven coaching and training services to real estate and mortgage sales professionals for over 15 years and is proud to stand behind this exceptional program. Visit CoachingtoConfidence.com to learn more and to subscribe or call the Leader's Edge Training office at 866.607.7999. Group pricing is available.

About Leader's Edge Training: (https://leadersedgetraining.com/) Founded in 2008 by Chris Leader, a renowned figure in the real estate industry known for his proven coaching strategies that have propelled countless real estate and mortgage sales professionals to success.

SOURCE Leader's Edge Training

