Chris Lehman Joins Avellino Labs As Chief Financial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avellino Labs, global biotechnology and precision medicine innovators, announced today that Chris Lehman has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Lehman brings to the role over twenty-five years of financial and transactional experience in the biotechnology industry and will lead all financial aspects of Avellino Labs' expansion of disruptive genetic diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. He has led or supported 30+ partnering, financing & M&A transactions, totaling $600+ million primarily at top-tier biotechnology industry leaders, including Coherus Biosciences, Quintiles, and Genencor International (acquired by DuPont de Nemours, Inc.), and most recently served as CFO for Eureka Therapeutics. In addition to his experience with industry leading companies, he founded his own successful business development strategy consultancy. Mr. Lehman received a BA in History from Yale University and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

"Chris's financial leadership is key to our next phase of growth and to the success of our IPO expected later this year on the Korean stock exchange. His experience in the biotech space and in communicating with investors will prove invaluable as we shape our strategies and implement the operational expertise required to leap forward in our comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic and big data programs," said Mr. Gene Lee, Chairman of Avellino Labs. Mr. Lehman added, "I am excited to be joining Avellino Labs at a pivotal time, when global expectations for precision medicine are growing faster than ever and valuations are rising rapidly for companies that deliver innovative genetic diagnostics and therapies to physicians, patients and partners. Avellino Labs is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and play an integral role in shaping the future of this exciting space. I look forward to supporting and advancing the company's transformation."

About Avellino Labs

Avellino Labs is a global leader in gene therapy and molecular diagnostics and the pioneer in precision medicine for eye care. Avellino Labs is pioneering CRISPR gene editing to manage and potentially cure inherited diseases. Avellino Labs continues to expand its diagnostics capabilities, leveraging genetic big data and algorithms to build on the launch of their AvaGen® test, and the success of the world's first DNA test to confirm the presence of genetic indicators that are positively associated with corneal dystrophies, providing life-changing information for patient treatment decisions and follow-up care. Avellino Labs is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with operations in Korea, Japan, China and the UK. Avellino Labs was named a 2015 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum based on its potential to impact global health.

To learn more, please visit http://www.avellino.com/us/ or follow us on Twitter @Avellinolab_USA. Media Contact: Eric Bernabei, eric.bernabei@avellino.com

SOURCE Avellino Labs

Related Links

http://www.avellino.com/us/

