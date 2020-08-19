Chris Lowe added as SkyTerra Technologies IT Team Lead

"Chris has an extensive enterprise background ranging from strategic technology leadership to cloud migration and business analytics that will be a huge benefit to our customer," said Goodrich.

"We have known Chris as part of our IT community for several years," Schriever said. "He is a natural fit with our culture of transparency, communication, and education."

Originally from Philadelphia, Chris has lived in Marlborough, Massachusetts for 20 years. He enjoys weekend walks in the woods with his wife and two daughters and listening to music, and recently started taking piano lessons.

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada. [CAGE Code: 8F6V0 / DUNS Number: 080199568]

SOURCE SkyTerra Technologies