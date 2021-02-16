Chris Mangino Joins Sigma Commerce as Head of Information Technology

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Commerce is pleased to announce Chris Mangino's appointment as Head of Information Technology. The company is a world-class developer of ERP software for the direct-to-consumer industry.

Through Mangino's leadership and vision, Sigma Commerce will grow the technology team in Las Vegas and reinforce the existing Indianapolis team. As part of a more considerable investment across the business, he will strengthen the three areas of development, infrastructure, and support.

"We've embarked on a renaissance of Sigma Commerce. We're building upon best practices in the ecommerce industry to implement practical solutions that save retailers time and money in their operations. Our solution starts with a strong core with a focus on security, extensibility, availability, and ease of use. To achieve this target in a rapidly changing space, we are constantly seeking and hiring the best possible talent in the industry today," shared Chris Mangino. "Our growing team is solving the technology problems faced in ecommerce today and in the future."

Before joining Sigma Commerce, Mangino enjoyed an 18-year career with the global cloud communication firm Arkadin. There, he served as the vice president of information technology and architecture, where he led the development and implementation of a world-class CRM.

"A strong technology backbone is paramount for any ecommerce business. Real-time access to business information allows our customers to make timely business decisions. We're pleased to have Chris leading our technology efforts," stated Cary Samourkachian, CEO & President of Sigma Commerce.

Since 1982, Sigma Commerce has been a world-class developer of ERP software for the direct-to-consumer industry. Retail and manufacturing businesses can manage every step by integrating commerce, customer service, and business processes into one powerful software package. This omnichannel order management solution addresses promotional strategies, the customer-facing web store, and the call center.

Sigma Commerce is headquartered in Las Vegas and has an office in Indianapolis. Learn more at www.sigmacommerce.com.

