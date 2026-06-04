Chris Moneymaker Launches YouTube Series Covering 2026 World Series of Poker

Poker icon and Americas Cardroom Pro provides unprecedented access to fans.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker has launched a YouTube vlog series documenting his participation in the 2026 World Series of Poker, providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes perspective from poker's most famous series.

The vlog series follows Moneymaker throughout the summer as he competes in events across the WSOP schedule in Las Vegas. Episodes feature tournament play, preparation, strategy discussions and personal reflections from the poker icon.

The first episode on Moneymaker's official YouTube channel includes coverage of his 12th-place finish in WSOP Event #8: $1,500 Badugi, where he earned $7,095.

"Poker fans don't just want to see the WSOP results—they want to experience the journey," said Moneymaker. "This vlog gives people an authentic look at what life is really like during the series, both at the tables and behind the scenes."

Moneymaker became world-famous after winning the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event. After qualifying through a $90 online satellite tournament, he captured the championship and a $2.5 million first-place prize.

His victory is frequently credited with sparking a global poker boom known as the "Moneymaker Effect."

The vlog series will continue throughout the 2026 WSOP and conclude with coverage of the Main Event.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom