Chris Moreno Joins Xeal as Vice President of Real Estate and Channel Partnerships

Focus will be on distribution and enterprise relationships, as well as expanding sales channels

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal (xealenergy.com), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced Chris Moreno as vice president of real estate and channel partnerships.

In his position, Moreno will engage with some of Xeal's largest enterprise clients, as well as oversee reseller and distribution relationships. Prior to joining the company, Moreno was an investor and advisor with On Deck, a fund accelerator for the tech industry, and brings to Xeal more than 15 years of experience in tech, sales growth, marketing, operations, and multifamily and commercial real estate.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to the Xeal team as we double down on our aim of becoming the EV charging leader within the multifamily sector," said Zander Isaacson, co-founder and CEO at Xeal. "He commands a deep understanding of emerging technologies and how to efficiently scale new products to market with quality. Chris's deep industry relationships and extensive experience leading growth at proptech startups will accelerate Xeal's go-to-market strategy into new verticals and distribution channels."

Moreno isn't just an investor that supports real estate tech start-ups for various industries, but also invests in multifamily apartments. When he saw Xeal, it aligned with his focus on proptech, mobility, climate tech and the future of smart cities. He also serves as an advisor and mentor to proptech start-ups. Moreno's beginning in the multifamily market began as a member of the founding team at Luxer One, which provided last-mile solutions for the multifamily industry, including smart package lockers and automated rooms.

"I love to put all my focus on tech solutions for the multifamily and commercial real estate space because of the immediate impact it makes in the lives of residents, owners and operators," said Moreno. "I'm excited to be working alongside multifamily leadership experts including Regan Hartley and Eric Roseman, plus teaming up with the brilliant founder duo of Zander Isaacson and Nikhil Bharadwaj. I'm passionate about driving Xeal's goal to bring smart, future-proof EV charging technology to the industry, especially as it becomes the most important and necessary amenity that communities can offer their residents."

Xeal is a hyper growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging stations at their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit www.xealenergy.com.

