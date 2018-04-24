Chris Motes, Former Yahoo Product Executive Joins INSIKT to Lead Next Wave of Product Innovation for Financial Inclusion

"Building a best-in-class user experience for products serving financial inclusion and economic justice is a mission I'm excited to lead," said Motes. "At INSIKT, products are designed for consumer success, with a 'do no harm' ethos. That has a powerful and positive impact on our borrower's lives. I am excited to work with the best minds in fintech as we scale accessible, credit-building loans to millions of low income Americans."

Prior to INSIKT, Chris was Vice President of Product for Video at Yahoo where he led the consumer experience for watching video across Yahoo sites. Chris helped transform Yahoo's video platform and team into one of the industry's best. While Head of Product for Yahoo News, Chris helped solidify Yahoo's position as the world's biggest news site, at the time. Chris also led consumer product for HotJobs where he focused on search relevance and matching algorithms. More recently, Chris also served as Senior Vice President of Product and Design at Fullscreen and an Entrepreneur in Residence at The Chernin Group.

"We are proud to welcome Chris to our team and know that product innovation under his leadership will amplify the impact of our mission," said James Gutierrez, CEO and Co-Founder. "Together, we look forward to building a world class experience for the underserved."

In his new role, Motes will lead efforts to build and communicate INSIKT's experiences to borrowers and partners.

About INSIKT

INSIKT's mission is to build financially healthy low-income communities and end reliance on predatory lenders by providing affordable credit to America's underbanked and unbanked. Lendify loans are intentionally designed to help borrowers succeed at repayment and build good credit. We're proud that 67% of our repeat customers grew their credit score by an average of 312 points when applying for a second loan. Currently available in more than 670 locations across California, Texas, Illinois and Arizona, INSIKT has provided hundreds of thousands of loans to underserved individuals in need of credit since first launching in late 2014.

